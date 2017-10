BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing * ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Britain's Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs * Shares pare early losses (Adds Unite statement, analyst comment, updates shares)

UPDATE 2-UK financial watchdog probes Mitie over timing of profit warning * Firm has restated accounts, cut costs under new CEO (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)

UK financial watchdog investigates Mitie over September profit warning Aug 29 Britain's financial watchdog is investigating outsourcing company Mitie Group over the "timeliness" of a profit warning last September and the preparation and content of its financial information, the company said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-UK watchdog probes Deloitte's auditing of Mitie accounts * UK service companies facing margin pressure (Adds background, context, shares)

UK watchdog probes Mitie's accounts for two years July 31 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it was investigating Deloitte LLP's audits of two of the annual financial statements of Mitie Group Plc , the outsourcing company that issued a string of profit warnings last year.

UPDATE 1-Mitie forecasts recovery after ditching final dividend * Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)

Britain's Mitie swings to loss after restating accounts June 12 British outsourcing company Mitie swung to a full-year operating loss on Monday after it restated its accounts following a review prompted by a string of profit warnings last year.