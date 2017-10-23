Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)
3,605.00GBp
4:01pm IST
-15.00 (-0.41%)
3,620.00
3,629.00
3,629.00
3,595.00
8,110
120,131
3,872.00
2,618.00
Wed, Oct 4 2017
MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors
Oct 4 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors for its commercial business.
BRIEF-Metro Bank appoints Martyn Atkinson as CIO
* Appointment of Martyn Atkinson as chief information officer, with him taking up new role on Sept 4, 2017
UPDATE 1-Britain's Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit
* Bank raised 277.9 million pounds in placing overnight (Adds CEO quotes)
BRIEF-Metro Bank announces placing to raise about 277.9 mln pounds
* RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 277.9 MLN STG FOR COMPANY VIA PLACING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
British lender Metro Bank swings to profit in first half
July 26 British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a pretax profit in the first-half, driven by growth in lending and customer deposits.
BRIEF-Metro Bank says raised 277.9 mln stg through placing
* Metro bank plc announces the successful completion of the non pre-emptive cash placing of new ordinary shares
MOVES-Britain's Metro Bank adds Monique Melis to board
June 21 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.
UPDATE 1-UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.
UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
BRIEF-Metro Bank buys UK mortgages portfolio for 596.7 mln stg
* Metro Bank Plc says it has completed purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages ( "portfolio") from Cerberus European Residential Holdings B.V. for 596.7 mln stg