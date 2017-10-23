Edition:
India

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

MTRO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,605.00GBp
4:01pm IST
Change (% chg)

-15.00 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
3,620.00
Open
3,629.00
Day's High
3,629.00
Day's Low
3,595.00
Volume
8,110
Avg. Vol
120,131
52-wk High
3,872.00
52-wk Low
2,618.00

Wed, Oct 4 2017

MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors

Oct 4 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors for its commercial business.

BRIEF-Metro Bank appoints Martyn Atkinson as CIO

* ‍Appointment of Martyn Atkinson as chief information officer, with him taking up new role on Sept 4, 2017​

UPDATE 1-Britain's Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit

* Bank raised 277.9 million pounds in placing overnight (Adds CEO quotes)

BRIEF-Metro Bank announces placing to raise about 277.9 mln pounds

* RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 277.9 MLN STG FOR COMPANY VIA PLACING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

British lender Metro Bank swings to profit in first half

July 26 British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a pretax profit in the first-half, driven by growth in lending and customer deposits.

BRIEF-Metro Bank says raised 277.9 mln stg through placing

* Metro bank plc announces the successful completion of the non pre-emptive cash placing of new ordinary shares

MOVES-Britain's Metro Bank adds Monique Melis to board

June 21 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.

UPDATE 1-UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital

June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.

UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital

June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).

BRIEF-Metro Bank buys UK mortgages portfolio for 596.7 mln stg

* Metro Bank Plc says it has completed purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages ( "portfolio") from Cerberus European Residential Holdings B.V. for 596.7 mln stg

