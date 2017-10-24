ArcelorMittal SA (MTS.MC)
Thu, Oct 19 2017
ArcelorMittal offers EU concessions over Ilva
BRUSSELS Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns over its planned takeover of Italian steel plant Ilva, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.
ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion Mexico investment by 2020: chairman
MEXICO CITY ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.
ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV
NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.
EU regulators to rule on ArcelorMittal's buy of Ilva by October 26
BRUSSELS EU competition regulators will decide by Oct. 26 whether to clear Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Italian steel plant Ilva, the European Commission said on Friday.
UPDATE 1-Brazil watchdog arm recommends rejecting ArcelorMittal-Votorantim tie-up
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 A body of Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade has recommended the rejection of ArcelorMittal SA's proposed acquisition of Votorantim Siderurgia SA, saying the tie-up would impact competition in the nation's long steel market.