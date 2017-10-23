BRIEF-MTY reports Q2 earnings per share $0.80 * MTY reports results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal period

BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads * MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads

BRIEF-MTY enters into an agreement to acquire assets of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar * MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of houston avenue bar & grill and industria pizzeria + bar

BRIEF-MTY Enters acquires assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante * MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante