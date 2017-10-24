Edition:
Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs499.60
Open
Rs497.40
Day's High
Rs504.15
Day's Low
Rs491.00
Volume
556,238
Avg. Vol
705,959
52-wk High
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)

* Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises

* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees

Market Views

