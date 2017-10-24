Edition:
Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)

NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

711.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.90 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs713.70
Open
Rs722.90
Day's High
Rs724.00
Day's Low
Rs709.20
Volume
19,640
Avg. Vol
67,037
52-wk High
Rs799.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.00

Tue, Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-India's Navin Fluorine International June-qtr profit after tax rises

* June quarter profit after tax 491.1 million rupees versus 436.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Navin Fluorine International says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co

* Says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Navin Fluorine International seeks members' nod for sub division of shares in ratio of 1:5

* Seeks members' nod for sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

