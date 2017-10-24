Edition:
India

National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

60.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs61.40
Open
Rs61.40
Day's High
Rs62.20
Day's Low
Rs60.30
Volume
337,120
Avg. Vol
1,015,793
52-wk High
Rs89.45
52-wk Low
Rs29.50

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's National Fertilizers June-qtr profit surges

* June quarter profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit of 2.4 million rupees last year

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India says to raise about 5.35 bln rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale

* India says to raise about 5.35 billion rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale Source text - (The retail portion of National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) OFS oversubscribed by retail investors. Against the 20% portion amounting to ₹ 107.14 cr reserved for retail investors, the total bids of ₹178.67 cr has been received, thus the retail portion got oversubscribed approximately 1.66 times. The Non Retail portion of the OFS opened on 26th July, 2017. Total subscription of ₹ 578.8 cr has been receive

BRIEF-India's National Fertilizers March-qtr profit rises

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riDeJz) Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More NAFT.NS Market Views