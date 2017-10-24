National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)
60.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.50 (-0.81%)
Rs61.40
Rs61.40
Rs62.20
Rs60.30
337,120
1,015,793
Rs89.45
Rs29.50
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-India's National Fertilizers June-qtr profit surges
* June quarter profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit of 2.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India says to raise about 5.35 bln rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale
* India says to raise about 5.35 billion rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale Source text - (The retail portion of National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) OFS oversubscribed by retail investors. Against the 20% portion amounting to ₹ 107.14 cr reserved for retail investors, the total bids of ₹178.67 cr has been received, thus the retail portion got oversubscribed approximately 1.66 times. The Non Retail portion of the OFS opened on 26th July, 2017. Total subscription of ₹ 578.8 cr has been receive
BRIEF-India's National Fertilizers March-qtr profit rises
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riDeJz) Further company coverage:
- Starz, AMC CEOs on Hot Seat, Face Investors' Big Media Freak-out
- Cramer: Stay Close to What Honeywell and Halliburton Say Next Week
- Analysts' Actions: CPB DOW GD JCP NFLX
- Activist Investments in September 2009
- CEF Weekly Review: Expect Increased Volatility
- Why the Government Doesn't Belong in the Municipal Bond Business