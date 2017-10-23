National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS)
NALU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
84.95INR
3:50pm IST
84.95INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.50 (-0.59%)
Rs-0.50 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs85.45
Rs85.45
Open
Rs85.80
Rs85.80
Day's High
Rs87.20
Rs87.20
Day's Low
Rs84.65
Rs84.65
Volume
4,979,083
4,979,083
Avg. Vol
4,687,826
4,687,826
52-wk High
Rs89.55
Rs89.55
52-wk Low
Rs45.00
Rs45.00
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 19 2017
BRIEF-Hindustan Copper signs MoU with National Aluminium and Mineral Exploration Corp
* Hindustan Copper - MoU signed between co, National Aluminium Co and Mineral Exploration Corp to explore possibility of forming a JV company
BRIEF-India's National Aluminium Co June-qtr profit down 4 pct
* June quarter profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.35 billion rupees last year
NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI India's National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has put all its overseas projects on hold, including one in Iran, in order to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
UPDATE 1-India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
* Expects 20 pct jump in exports to 120,000 tonnes in 2017/18 (Adds quotes, background)
BRIEF-India's NALCO inks MoU with India govt for setting higher FY targets in production, turnover, capex
* Says National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has signed an MoU with the ministry of mines
Select another date: