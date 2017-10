BRIEF-Nanobiotix H1 net loss widens to 12.2 million euros * H1 NET LOSS EUR 12.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Nanobiotix Q2 revenue down at 58,645 euros * H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 91.5 MLN VS EUR 91.4 MLN YR AGO

BRIEF-Nanobiotix presents new data on NBTXR3 * ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP

BRIEF-Nanobiotix says Phase I/II head and nack cancer trial shows promising results * NANOBIOTIX : PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE I/II HEAD AND NECK CANCER TRIAL WITH NBTXR3 PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY'S ANNUAL MEETING

BRIEF-Nanobiotix announces first positive data of NBTXR3 in immuno-oncology * NANOBIOTIX ANNOUNCES FIRST POSITIVE HUMAN DATA SHOWING THAT NBTXR3 COULD BECOME A BACKBONE IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY

BRIEF-Nanobiotix SA announces no revenue booked during Q1 2017 * HAS NO Q1 REVENUE IN 2017 VS Q1 EUR 45,847 YEAR AGO