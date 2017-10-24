Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)
NARY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
306.25INR
23 Oct 2017
306.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.08%)
Rs-0.25 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs306.50
Rs306.50
Open
Rs304.00
Rs304.00
Day's High
Rs309.85
Rs309.85
Day's Low
Rs304.00
Rs304.00
Volume
11,360
11,360
Avg. Vol
142,013
142,013
52-wk High
Rs379.00
Rs379.00
52-wk Low
Rs281.00
Rs281.00
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-India's Narayana Hrudayalaya June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 193.7 million rupees versus 226.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya seeks members' nod for approval of amalgamation of Newrise Healthcare
* Seeks members' nod for approval of amalgamation of Newrise Healthcare, wholly owned subsidiary with the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date:
- NantKwest, NantCell, And Dr. Soon-Shiong's 2020 Cancer Vision
- Four Reasons You Should Buy NantHealth Today
- NantHealth's (NH) CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- NantHealth's (NH) CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- NantHealth Is Grossly Oversold Following Accusations Of Misleading Investors
- NantHealth (NH) Presents At Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference