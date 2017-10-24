Edition:
India

Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)

NATP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

987.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs987.00
Open
Rs980.20
Day's High
Rs994.00
Day's Low
Rs964.85
Volume
159,645
Avg. Vol
426,958
52-wk High
Rs1,090.00
52-wk Low
Rs500.00

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Natco Pharma's marketing partner Mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S.

* Says marketing partner mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S. Market Source text - http://bit.ly/2xUtxo0 Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BUZZ-India's Natco Pharma rises; U.S. FDA approves generic for multiple sclerosis

** India's Natco Pharma Ltd surges 20 pct to 952.40 rupees to hit its upper circuit limit, the biggest intraday pct gain since July 29, 2013

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wuXVkS Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Natco Pharma to expand API facility in Tamil Nadu - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD

BRIEF-Natco Pharma says co, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets‍​

* Says Natco, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets‍​

BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges

* June quarter consol profit 940 million rupees versus profit of 477 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection

* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market

BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles

* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees

BUZZ-Natco Pharma climbs on raise in foreign investment limit

** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 3.07 pct to 963 rupees, highest since April 20

Select another date:

Market Views

» More NATP.NS Market Views