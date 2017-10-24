Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)
987.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.95 (+0.10%)
Rs987.00
Rs980.20
Rs994.00
Rs964.85
159,645
426,958
Rs1,090.00
Rs500.00
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Natco Pharma's marketing partner Mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S.
* Says marketing partner mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S. Market Source text - http://bit.ly/2xUtxo0 Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Natco Pharma rises; U.S. FDA approves generic for multiple sclerosis
** India's Natco Pharma Ltd surges 20 pct to 952.40 rupees to hit its upper circuit limit, the biggest intraday pct gain since July 29, 2013
BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wuXVkS Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Natco Pharma to expand API facility in Tamil Nadu - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD
BRIEF-Natco Pharma says co, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets
* Says Natco, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets
BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges
* June quarter consol profit 940 million rupees versus profit of 477 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection
* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market
BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
BUZZ-Natco Pharma climbs on raise in foreign investment limit
** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 3.07 pct to 963 rupees, highest since April 20