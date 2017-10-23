Edition:
Naturex SA (NATU.PA)

NATU.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

99.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€99.27
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,601
52-wk High
€99.90
52-wk Low
€74.18

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Naturex signs global distribution agreement with Mycotechnology

* SIGNS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COLORADO-BASED START-UP, MYCOTECHNOLOGY, FOR THEIR PURETASTE, SHIITAKE MUSHROOM PLANT PROTEIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Naturex H1 current operating income stable at 18.1 million euros

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Naturex acquires selected industrial technologies and operations of Haliburton International Foods‍​

* ACQUISITION OF SELECTED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES AND OPERATIONS OF HALIBURTON INTERNATIONAL FOODS

BRIEF-Naturex H1 revenue stable at 207.5 million euros

* H1 REVENUE EUR 207.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 208.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2uQM14E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Naturex Q1 recurring operating EBITDA up at 15.8 million euros

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 104.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

