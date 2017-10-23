Brazil's Natura expands board, sets guidance for first time SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Natura Cosméticos SA, the Brazilian cosmetics producer that recently bought the Body Shop International Plc, began on Monday to release operational and debt targets for coming years to bolster investor confidence.

BRIEF-L'Oreal finalised sale of Body Shop to Natura * L'Oréal and Natura have finalised sale of Body Shop to Natura Cosmeticos

BRIEF-L'Oreal, Natura sign formal contract for previously announced Body Shop sale * L'Oréal announces that the contract for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura was signed after receiving the advice of L'Oréal's Works Council, regarding this deal which was previously announced on 9 June

Brazil's Natura says to sign The Body Shop deal on June 26 BRASILIA, June 20 Brazilian beauty products maker Natura Cosméticos SA expects to sign on June 26 the purchase of The Body Shop International PLC, a unit of French L'Oréal SA, Natura said in a filing on Tuesday.

L'Oreal set to sell The Body Shop to Brazil's Natura in $1.1 billion deal PARIS French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal has started exclusive talks to sell The Body Shop business to Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos in a possible 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) deal.

UPDATE 2-L'Oreal set to sell The Body Shop to Brazil's Natura in $1.1 bln deal * Natura shares fall, to finance deal via loans (Adds detail on Natura's financing, fund manager comment)

Brazil's Natura will take on loans to fund The Body Shop purchase SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian beauty products maker Natura Cosméticos SA will take on loans from a group of banks to help fund the 1-billion-euro purchase of L'Oreal's The Body Shop Unit, executives said in a conference call on Friday.

L'Oreal set to sell The Body Shop to Brazil's Natura in $1.1 billion deal PARIS French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal has started exclusive talks to sell its The Body Shop business to Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos in a possible 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) deal.