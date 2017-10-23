Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVR.NS)
NAVR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
198.75INR
3:55pm IST
198.75INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs198.75
Rs198.75
Open
Rs200.00
Rs200.00
Day's High
Rs203.35
Rs203.35
Day's Low
Rs198.00
Rs198.00
Volume
58,052
58,052
Avg. Vol
41,217
41,217
52-wk High
Rs247.00
Rs247.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
Rs154.75
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 1 2017
BRIEF-Navkar Corp seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman, MD
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman and MD
BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 238.8 million rupees versus 262.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus 257.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities convertible into equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZGsSh) Further company coverage:
Select another date: