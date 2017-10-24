NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees
* Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees
BRIEF-NBCC signs co-operation institutional relationship MoU with 'Fortum OYJ' - Finland'
* Signed co-operation institutional relationship mou with 'Fortum OYJ' - Finland'
BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees
* Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai Source text: http://bit.ly/2hiAB34 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project
* Gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project to Punj Lloyd for about INR 8.70 billion
BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for 4.64 bln rupees
* Signed an agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for an amount of 4.64 billion rupees
BRIEF-NBCC (India) incorporates unit NBCC Environment Engineering Ltd
* Says incorporated unit NBCC Environment Engineering Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NBCC (India) announces land purchase from Air India in Mauritius for 31 mln rupees
* Says Air India agreed to sell asset measuring 1 acre land in Mauritius to co for INR 31 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uxcFPu) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NBCC (India) incorporates wholly-owned unit namely NBCC International
* Incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary company namely nbcc international limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2utDeFn) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs MoU with SDMC
* Says deal for construction of SDMC headquarters at 5.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs MoU for re-development of 10 railway stations
* Says execution of MoU for re-development of railway stations integrated with smart city features.