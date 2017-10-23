Edition:
NewCastle Gold Ltd (NCA.TO)

NCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+4.17%)
Prev Close
$0.72
Open
$0.76
Day's High
$0.76
Day's Low
$0.74
Volume
220,279
Avg. Vol
294,514
52-wk High
$1.12
52-wk Low
$0.52

BRIEF-Newcastle Gold announces $15 mln bought deal offering of common shares

Select another date:

