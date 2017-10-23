Edition:
NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)

NCCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

94.65INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs93.25
Open
Rs93.30
Day's High
Rs96.25
Day's Low
Rs93.30
Volume
4,757,174
Avg. Vol
3,514,511
52-wk High
Rs103.65
52-wk Low
Rs70.80

BRIEF-NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees

* Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's NCC June-qtr profit up about 21 pct

* June quarter net profit 634.3 million rupees versus profit of 523.4 million rupees last year

BRIEF-NCC seeks members' nod for re-appointment of A A V Ranga Raju as MD

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of A A V Ranga Raju as the managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NCC Ltd March-qtr profit falls 26 pct

* NPAT in march quarter last year was 862.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 25.29 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRzpbD) Further company coverage:

