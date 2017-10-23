Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)
NEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,548.39ZAc
23 Oct 2017
21,548.39ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
119.39 (+0.56%)
119.39 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
21,429.00
21,429.00
Open
21,320.00
21,320.00
Day's High
21,785.00
21,785.00
Day's Low
21,320.00
21,320.00
Volume
319,899
319,899
Avg. Vol
1,097,668
1,097,668
52-wk High
26,900.00
26,900.00
52-wk Low
19,800.00
19,800.00
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa
* NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA
BRIEF-Nedbank Group reports HY headline earnings of 5.3 bln rand
* NEDBANK GROUP-2017 GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DILUTED HEPS IS FOR THIS MEASURE TO BE POSITIVE, BUT LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO GROWTH IN NOMINAL GDP
BRIEF-Nedbank says Thulani Sibeko to resign
* Nedbank group- says resignation of Thulani Sibeko as group executive: group marketing, communications and corporate affairs with effect from 27 June
