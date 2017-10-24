Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
49.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-2.75%)
Prev Close
Rs51.00
Open
Rs51.40
Day's High
Rs51.65
Day's Low
Rs48.85
Volume
486,182
Avg. Vol
813,147
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45
BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs
* Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2xGWGCs Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows
July 18 India's Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking
* Entered into business transfer deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking as going concern on slump sale basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI8m6K) Further company coverage:
