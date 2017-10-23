Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)
NEKG.DE on Xetra
78.55EUR
5:37pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln
* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering
