Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)

NEST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

7,216.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs7,216.20
Open
Rs7,250.00
Day's High
Rs7,324.95
Day's Low
Rs7,202.00
Volume
60,706
Avg. Vol
43,716
52-wk High
Rs7,483.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,656.05

Thu, Sep 7 2017

MEDIA-Nestle India to consolidate portfolio, sets up food safety institute - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-Nestle India hits over 1-mth high; co plans to focus on volume growth - analysts

** Nestle India Ltd rises as much as 4.8 pct to 6,920 rupees, its highest since July 21

Nestle India second-quarter profit rises 10 percent

Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.

BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct

* June quarter total revenue from operations 24.85 billion rupees

BRIEF-Nestle India to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017

* Says to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Nestle India says price of Everyday Dairy Whitener excpected to undergo reduction

* In categories where there are reductions in taxes under GST, appropriate price reductions would be put into effect for stocks manufactured from July

Nestle India posts 7 percent rise in March-qtr profit

Nestle India Ltd posted a near 7 percent rise in its March-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher domestic sales.

BRIEF-Nestle India March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct

* March quarter total revenue from operations 25.92 billion rupees

