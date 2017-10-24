BUZZ-Nestle India hits over 1-mth high; co plans to focus on volume growth - analysts ** Nestle India Ltd rises as much as 4.8 pct to 6,920 rupees, its highest since July 21

Nestle India second-quarter profit rises 10 percent Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.

Nestle India Q2 profit rises 10 pct July 26 Noodles-to-chocolates maker Nestle India Ltd said on Wednesday profit rose about 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, helped by new product launches and a revamp of its popular Maggi noodles brand.

BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct * June quarter total revenue from operations 24.85 billion rupees

BRIEF-Nestle India to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017 * Says to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Nestle India says price of Everyday Dairy Whitener excpected to undergo reduction * In categories where there are reductions in taxes under GST, appropriate price reductions would be put into effect for stocks manufactured from July

Nestle India posts 7 percent rise in March-qtr profit Nestle India Ltd posted a near 7 percent rise in its March-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher domestic sales.

BRIEF-Nestle India March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct * March quarter total revenue from operations 25.92 billion rupees