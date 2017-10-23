Edition:
New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)

NFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

53.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$53.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
152,464
52-wk High
$57.70
52-wk Low
$36.25

Tue, Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer

* County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 clean diesel buses to New Flyer

BRIEF-Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses

* Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses

BRIEF-San Francisco expands its zero-emission footprint with an order for 185 trolley-electric buses

* New Flyer Industries Inc - SFMTA has awarded an option order for 185 Xcelsior(®) trolley-electric, forty-foot, heavy-duty buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs

* Master production schedule along with backlog & orders seen to be awarded under new procurements is about 3,750 EUs in 2017

BRIEF-Brampton transit awards New Flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses

* Brampton transit awards new flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses

BRIEF-New flyer acquires Carlson Engineered Composites

* Deal for $13 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses

* City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses

BRIEF-Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses

* Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses

BRIEF-New Flyer Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* New flyer announces 2017 first quarter results and increases in 2017 projected deliveries and annual dividend rate

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses

* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses

