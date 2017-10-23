Edition:
India

New Gold Inc (NGD.TO)

NGD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.61
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,103,004
52-wk High
$6.09
52-wk Low
$3.11

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 6 2017

BRIEF-New Gold provides Rainy River project update schedule and capital cost remain on track

* New Gold provides Rainy River project update; schedule and capital cost remain on track

Continue Reading

BRIEF-New gold announces Paula Myson CFO

* New Gold announces management appointments and addition of new director

BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* New Gold announces 2017 second quarter results; Rainy River project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

BRIEF-New Gold provides rainy river development update

* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

BRIEF-Parlane Resource says to sell all of its interest in big bear property to New Gold

* Parlane Resource - reached an agreement to sell all of its interest in big bear property, to new gold inc. For total cash consideration of C$2.5 million

BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property

* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million

BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering

* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering

BRIEF-New Gold announces launch of $300 million senior notes offering

* New Gold announces launch of $300 million senior notes offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding $300 million 7.00pct senior notes

BRIEF-New Gold Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* New gold announces 2017 first quarter results with record low all-in sustaining costs and lowers full-year cost guidance

Select another date:

Market Views

» More NGD.TO Market Views