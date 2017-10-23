BRIEF-NHPC seeks shareholders' nod to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 billion rupees via pvt placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2wgeEey Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NHPC signs power purchase agreement with BSES Yamuna Power * Says power purchase agreement in respect of 7 power stations have been signed on Aug 8 with BSES Yamuna Power for 35 years Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vEyxvM) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's NHPC June qtr profit from cont ops up 0.6 pct * June quarter profit from continuing operations 8.63 billion rupees versus profit of 8.58 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-NHPC approves proposal to raise 4.94 bln rupees * Says approved proposal to raise 4.94 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hIIXol) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NHPC synchronizes unit 1 of Parbati HE Project in Himachal Pradesh on part load * Says synchronization of unit 1 of Parbati HE Project, stage-2 in Himachal Pradesh on part load has been achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's NHPC defers proposal for raising funds through issuance of 'W' series corporate bonds * Says board deferred consideration of proposal for raising 4.94 billion rupees through issuance of 'W' series corporate bonds

BRIEF-NHPC approves proposal of raising corporate debentures/bonds up to 20 bln rupees * Cconsidered and approved proposal of raising corporate debentures/bonds aggregating to INR 20 billion instead of INR 50 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NHPC to consider raising corporate debentures/bonds worth up to 50 bln rupees * Says to consider proposal of raising corporate debentures/bonds aggregating to 50 billion rupees on private placement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: