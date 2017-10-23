Edition:
NIIT Ltd (NIIT.NS)

NIIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

108.10INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.95 (+3.79%)
Prev Close
Rs104.15
Open
Rs104.95
Day's High
Rs108.80
Day's Low
Rs103.00
Volume
1,167,292
Avg. Vol
1,422,932
52-wk High
Rs119.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

BRIEF-NIIT Ltd says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO

* Says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO of NIIT Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's NIIT June-qtr consol profit surges

* NIIT - consol PAT in June-quarter last year was 8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net revenue was 2.10 billion rupees

BRIEF-NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone OnDemand

* Says NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone on demand

BRIEF-India's NIIT March-qtr consol PAT rises 70 pct

* March quarter consol net revenue 3.62 billion rupees, up 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

