Nike posts slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly 7 years Nike Inc posted its slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years in the face of intensifying competition from Adidas AG and said it expects a further drop in revenue from North America.

UPDATE 3-Nike posts slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly 7 years * Q1 EPS 57 cents vs. est. 48 cents (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)

BRIEF-Nike Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.57 * Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Nike's quarterly profit drops 24 pct Sept 26 Nike Inc reported a 23.9 percent drop in quarterly profit as the world's largest footwear maker discounted heavily and spent more to expand its direct-to-consumer business.

BRIEF-Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense * Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend * Nike Inc declares $0.18 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Adidas powers ahead in North America and China BERLIN Adidas will pour more cash into marketing to try to stay ahead in the race with U.S. rivals Nike and Under Armour, the German sportswear firm said on Thursday as it reported another quarter of bumper sales growth. |

UPDATE 2-Adidas powers ahead in North America and China BERLIN, Aug 3 Adidas will pour more cash into marketing to try to stay ahead in the race with U.S. rivals Nike and Under Armour, the German sportswear firm said on Thursday as it reported another quarter of bumper sales growth.