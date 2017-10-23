NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)
2,908.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
78.00 (+2.76%)
2,830.00
2,854.00
2,908.00
2,835.00
293,684
275,450
2,982.00
1,277.18
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF-NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia
* NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH
UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent
ABU DHABI, July 1 NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.
Billionaire B. R. Shetty aims for $1 billion in revenue from Indian film epic
ABU DHABI UAE-based Indian billionaire B. R. Shetty, who has interests in healthcare and finance, said on Sunday that he expects to make $1 billion in revenue from his first foray into the film-making business - an adaptation of the epic Sanskrit poem the Mahabharata.
NMC Health, Ashmore, Dallah weighing bids for Saudia medical unit-sources
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, May 22 UAE health operator NMC Health, asset manager Ashmore Group and Dallah Health are separately considering bids for the Jeddah-based medical services business of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) which could fetch $500 million, sources familiar with the deal said.