NMDC Ltd (NMDC.BO)
120.55INR
3:48pm IST
Rs-2.05 (-1.67%)
Rs122.60
Rs122.60
Rs122.60
Rs120.00
214,734
279,770
Rs152.50
Rs102.80
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-NMDC Ltd fixes price of lump iron ore at 2300 rupees per ton
* Says fixes price of lump iron ore at INR 2300 per ton w.e.f. Oct 5
BRIEF-NMDC posts total iron ore production of 13.18 mln tonnes in August
* Aug total iron ore production of 13.18 million tonnes; Aug sales of 14.99 million tonnes Source text: http://bit.ly/2heEZnL Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NMDC appoints Baijendra Kumar as chairman-cum-managing director
* Appoints Baijendra Kumar as chairman-cum-managing director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wJFT0J) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NMDC fixes lump iron ore price at 2,400 rupees per ton
* Says price of lump iron ore fixed as INR 2,400 per ton w.e.f. Sept 2
BUZZ-India's NMDC gains on Q1 earnings beat
** Iron ore miner NMDC Ltd's shares rise as much as 2.9 pct to 129.75 rupees
BRIEF-India's NMDC June-qtr profit up about 36 pct
* June quarter net profit 9.69 billion rupees versus profit of 7.11 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-NMDC says DIPAM prepared strategic disinvestment plan for NMDC's Steel Plant (NISP), Chhattisgarh
* Says DIPAM prepared strategic disinvestment plan for various pse's including NMDC's steel plant (NISP), Chhattisgarh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NMDC fixes price of lump ore at 2,225 rupees/WMT
* Says fixes price of fines at 1,985 rupees per WMT Source text:http://bit.ly/2tF7VtH Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NMDC fixes lump iron ore price at 2,425 rupees/WMT
* Says fixes price of fines at 2,185 rupees per WMT Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pEs3HE) Further company coverage: