Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO)
NPI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
24.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$24.04
$24.04
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
266,720
266,720
52-wk High
$25.04
$25.04
52-wk Low
$20.89
$20.89
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 22 2017
BRIEF-Northland Power Inc expects 332 MW offshore wind farm to begin full commercial operations by end of 2017
* Northland Power Inc - 332 MW offshore wind farm is anticipated to begin full commercial operations by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-MHI Vestas gets offshore wind order for 32 turbines in Germany
Aug 21 MHI Vestas, a offshore wind joint venture between Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said:
BRIEF-Northland Power negotiates long-term enhanced dispatch contract at 120MW Iroquois Falls Facility
* Negotiated long-term enhanced dispatch contract with independent electricity system operator for Northland's 120MW cogeneration facility
BRIEF-Northland Power reports Q1 sales C$177.4 million
* Northland Power delivers strong first quarter results and continues to reach milestones on growth initiatives
