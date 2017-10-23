Edition:


Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO)

NPI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$24.04
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
266,720
52-wk High
$25.04
52-wk Low
$20.89

BRIEF-Northland Power Inc expects 332 MW offshore wind farm to begin full commercial operations by end of 2017

* Northland Power Inc - 332 MW offshore wind farm is anticipated to begin full commercial operations by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

