Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)
NTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,478.09ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
26.09 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
2,452.00
Open
2,480.00
Day's High
2,510.00
Day's Low
2,420.00
Volume
4,897,929
Avg. Vol
5,212,295
52-wk High
3,632.00
52-wk Low
2,265.00
South Africa's Netcare to buy rest of BMI Healthcare for $100 mln
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa's Netcare will buy the rest of Britain's BMI Healthcare from private equity firm Apax and other partners in an all-share deal, the company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Netcare says full-year EBITDA margins intact
* NETCARE LTD - GUIDED FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGINS WOULD REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.1% AND THIS GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT
BRIEF-Netcare sees HY HEPS to be between 17.0 pct and 21.0 pct higher than prior year
* Says HY earnings and EPS are anticipated to be between 28.0% and 32.0% higher (26.0 cents and 29.7 cents) than those for previous comparable period
