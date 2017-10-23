NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS)
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-NTPC's unit 1 of Feroze Gandhi Unchahar thermal power station to be declared on commercial ops from Sept 30
* 500 MW unit 1 of feroze gandhi unchahar thermal power station to be declared on commercial operations from Sept 30 Source text: http://bit.ly/2yIyspj Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NTPC commissions 40 MW of co's Rojmal wind energy project in Gujarat
* Says 40 mw out of 50 mw of Rojmal wind energy project of co in Gujarat commissioned
India raises $1.4 billion from NTPC share sale - stock exchange data
MUMBAI The Indian government has raised 91.36 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) from a share sale in state-run utility NTPC Ltd , according to Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data.
BRIEF-NTPC Ltd signs term loan of 30 bln rupees with ICICI Bank
* Says signs term loan of 30 billion rupees with ICICI bank ltd.
India to sell up to 10 pct of utility NTPC in potential $2.2 billion deal
MUMBAI India's government said it will sell a 5 percent stake in top power producer NTPC Ltd through a stock market auction, with a greenshoe option to sell another 5 percent in a deal that could raise up to $2.2 billion.
