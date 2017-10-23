BRIEF-NTPC commissions ‍40 MW of co's Rojmal wind energy project in Gujarat * Says ‍40 mw out of 50 mw of Rojmal wind energy project of co in Gujarat commissioned​

India raises $1.4 billion from NTPC share sale - stock exchange data MUMBAI The Indian government has raised 91.36 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) from a share sale in state-run utility NTPC Ltd , according to Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data.

BRIEF-NTPC Ltd signs term loan of 30 bln rupees with ICICI Bank * Says signs term loan of 30 billion rupees with ICICI bank ltd.

BUZZ-India's NTPC falls; govt selling up to 10 pct in co ** Power producer NTPC Ltd, nearly 70 pct owned by the Indian govt, falls as much as 4.2 pct to 166.10 rupees, its lowest since Aug 2

India to sell up to 10 pct of utility NTPC in potential $2.2 billion deal MUMBAI India's government said it will sell a 5 percent stake in top power producer NTPC Ltd through a stock market auction, with a greenshoe option to sell another 5 percent in a deal that could raise up to $2.2 billion.

India seeks to sell up to 10 pct stake in top power producer NTPC MUMBAI, Aug 28 India will sell a 5 percent stake in the country's biggest power producer NTPC Ltd over two days to Wednesday with an upsize option to sell an additional 5 percent, according to a regulatory filing.