Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey BERLIN, July 21 Fresenius named Rachel Empey as its chief financial officer on Friday, poaching her from Telefonica Deutschland.

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland names Markus Rolle new CFO * dgap-adhoc: telefónica deutschland holding ag: telefónica deutschland holding ag appoints new cfo and extends the management board

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland to reach 75 pct of E-plus synergies this year * CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

Telefonica Deutschland Q1 core profit misses expectations FRANKFURT, May 5 Telefonica Deutschland reported a smaller than expected 2-percent rise in first-quarter core profit, as roaming changes partly offset increased data usage by its customers and benefits from the E-Plus acquisition.

UPDATE 1-Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO -Manager Magazin * Telefonica D. says Empey's contract runs until end-2018 (Adds comment from Telefonica Deutschland, details on Empey's career)

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland says its CFO has a contract through end-2018 April 27 Telefonica Deutschland in response to Manager Magazin report saying CFO Rachel Empey will be named new CFO of Fresenius