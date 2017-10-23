BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp priced EUR 500 mln covered bonds Sept 29 Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited ()

Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes 'AA-(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) proposed Australian dollar-denominated floating rate notes due October 2020 an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under OCBC's USD10 billion global medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The proceeds of the note

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp prices A$300 mln notes due 2020 Sept 25 Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited

BRIEF-OCBC appoints Chua Kim Chiu as independent director * Appoints Chua Kim Chiu as independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp * Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation buys 685,400 shares in Great Eastern Holdings * Purchased 685,400 shares at S$24.90 per share in Great Eastern Holdings Limited for S$17.07 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-First REIT secures S$50million revolving credit facility * Secures S$50million revolving credit facility and extends maturity date of its term loans

Singapore's OCBC Q2 profit up 22 pct on broad-based business growth SINGAPORE, July 27 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, reported a 22 percent jump in its quarterly net profit, beating market expectations, supported by broad-based growth across its business units.