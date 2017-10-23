Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.BO)
OEBO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
467.90INR
3:51pm IST
467.90INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.45 (+0.31%)
Rs1.45 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs466.45
Rs466.45
Open
Rs472.00
Rs472.00
Day's High
Rs472.00
Rs472.00
Day's Low
Rs462.00
Rs462.00
Volume
24,118
24,118
Avg. Vol
54,242
54,242
52-wk High
Rs485.00
Rs485.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.60
Rs255.60
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-India's Oberoi Realty Sept-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus profit of 835.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Oberoi Realty gets shareholders' nod for for issue of shares via public offer/private placement
* Gets shareholders' nod for offer or invitation to subscribe NCDs on private placement
BRIEF-India's Oberoi Realty June-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
* June quarter consol pat 913.7 million rupees versus profit of 1.09 billion rupees last year
Select another date: