Brazil court postpones Oi creditors assembly to Nov. 6 SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA bankruptcy protection case agreed on Friday to postpone the creditors assembly that was scheduled for Monday to Monday, Nov. 6, court documents showed.

Brazil's Oi ready for Monday creditors meeting, CEO says BRASILIA, Oct 20 Debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is "totally prepared" for a creditors assembly on Monday, but the group will continue conversations should a petition by bondholders to delay the meeting be approved, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Creditors request delay of Oi assembly -sources BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Creditors including state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, development bank BNDES and groups representing bondholders on Thursday requested the delay of Monday's creditors assembly of Brazilian phone company Oi SA, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA has asked to delay an assembly of creditors of Brazilian phone company Oi SA scheduled for Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Brazil's Anatel to meet Monday on Oi fine-for-investment swap -source BRASILIA, Oct 19 The board of Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel will meet on Monday morning to analyze a request by indebted carrier Oi SA to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Oi's largest creditors demand meeting to renegotiate debt plan SAO PAULO A group of bondholders that are Oi SA's largest creditors demanded on Sunday that the company's top executives meet them as soon as possible to renegotiate a debt plan.

UPDATE 3-Brazil's Oi creditors shun debt plan, warn of lengthy feud SAO PAULO, Oct 13 Oi SA's revamped restructuring plan fails to address most creditor concerns and may unleash a legal battle or government intervention to avert a collapse of Brazil's No. 4 mobile phone carrier, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.