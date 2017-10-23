Oil India Ltd (OILI.BO)
338.45INR
3:53pm IST
Rs-2.30 (-0.67%)
Rs340.75
Rs341.00
Rs343.55
Rs333.80
25,996
51,993
Rs367.42
Rs258.00
Mon, Oct 9 2017
Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec
NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday
Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec
NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday
Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec
NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.
BRIEF-Oil India gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures
* Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures on private placement basis
MEDIA-India's oil PSUs mulling to buy stake in UAE oil field, says Oil India CMD - PTI in Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's BPCL eyes merger with GAIL, Oil India - The Hindu
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-Oil India, IOCL to relinquish Yemen block due to deteriorating political situation - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Oil India first-quarter profit falls 9 percent; beats estimates
State-run Oil India Ltd posted on Friday a 9 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, but exceeded analysts' estimates.
BRIEF-Oil India June-qtr profit falls 9 pct
* June quarter profit 4.50 billion rupees versus profit of 4.94 billion rupees last year
Oil India Q1 profit falls 9 pct; beats estimates
Aug 11 State-run Oil India Ltd posted on Friday a 9 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, but exceeded analysts' estimates.