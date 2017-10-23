Edition:
India

Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)

OILI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

339.80INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs340.60
Open
Rs343.00
Day's High
Rs344.20
Day's Low
Rs333.75
Volume
452,379
Avg. Vol
657,228
52-wk High
Rs371.25
52-wk Low
Rs257.10

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

Photo

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Continue Reading

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.

BRIEF-Oil India gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures

* Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures on private placement basis

MEDIA-India's oil PSUs mulling to buy stake in UAE oil field, says Oil India CMD - PTI in Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's BPCL eyes merger with GAIL, Oil India - The Hindu

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Oil India, IOCL to relinquish Yemen block due to deteriorating political situation - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Oil India first-quarter profit falls 9 percent; beats estimates

State-run Oil India Ltd posted on Friday a 9 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, but exceeded analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-Oil India June-qtr profit falls 9 pct

* June quarter profit 4.50 billion rupees versus profit of 4.94 billion rupees last year

Oil India Q1 profit falls 9 pct; beats estimates

Aug 11 State-run Oil India Ltd posted on Friday a 9 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, but exceeded analysts' estimates.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More OILI.NS Market Views