Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.

BRIEF-Oil India gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures * Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures on private placement basis

MEDIA-India's oil PSUs mulling to buy stake in UAE oil field, says Oil India CMD - PTI in Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's BPCL eyes merger with GAIL, Oil India - The Hindu - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Oil India, IOCL to relinquish Yemen block due to deteriorating political situation - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Oil India first-quarter profit falls 9 percent; beats estimates State-run Oil India Ltd posted on Friday a 9 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, but exceeded analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-Oil India June-qtr profit falls 9 pct * June quarter profit 4.50 billion rupees versus profit of 4.94 billion rupees last year