Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)
339.80INR
3:50pm IST
Rs-0.80 (-0.23%)
Rs340.60
Rs343.00
Rs344.20
Rs333.75
452,379
657,228
Rs371.25
Rs257.10
Mon, Oct 9 2017
Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec
NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday
Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec
NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday
Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec
NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.
BRIEF-Oil India gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures
* Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of debentures on private placement basis
MEDIA-India's oil PSUs mulling to buy stake in UAE oil field, says Oil India CMD - PTI in Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's BPCL eyes merger with GAIL, Oil India - The Hindu
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-Oil India, IOCL to relinquish Yemen block due to deteriorating political situation - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Oil India first-quarter profit falls 9 percent; beats estimates
State-run Oil India Ltd posted on Friday a 9 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, but exceeded analysts' estimates.
BRIEF-Oil India June-qtr profit falls 9 pct
* June quarter profit 4.50 billion rupees versus profit of 4.94 billion rupees last year
Oil India Q1 profit falls 9 pct; beats estimates
Aug 11 State-run Oil India Ltd posted on Friday a 9 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, but exceeded analysts' estimates.
- Crude Oil Making Tracks For A New High In 2017
- Energy Recap: Keeping The Lights On With Microgrids
- Is This 'The Calm Before The Storm' On Iran And Oil?
- Fools' Goldman? Leveraged Capital Flow Provides Clarity In The Face Of Expert Opinion
- Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (10/13/17)
- IEA Is Nuts