Old Mutual PLC (OML.L)
20 Oct 2017
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Old Mutual completes stake sale in life insurance JV to Kotak Mahindra Bank
* COMPLETED SALE OF 26% STAKE IN KOTAK MAHINDRA OLD MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE TO ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Old Mutual sets deadline for bids for Buxton funds business -sources
LONDON, Sept 14 Suitors for Old Mutual's asset management arm run by veteran British investor Richard Buxton have until Sept. 29 to submit tentative bids for the business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
MEDIA-Fund manager Buxton to lead Old Mutual buyout - Sky News
LONDON, Sept 2 -- Source link: (http://news.sky.com/story/star-city-fund-manager-buxton-to-lead-25bn-old-mutual-buyout-11017065) -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by London bureau)
BRIEF-Barclays Africa says Old Mutual acquires interest in ordinary shares
* HAS RECEIVED FORMAL NOTIFICATION THAT OLD MUTUAL HAS, IN AGGREGATE, ACQUIRED AN INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO
Old Mutual to list not sell businesses next year in break-up
LONDON Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual aims to list two divisions rather than sell them as it pursues a plan to split into four parts by the end of next year.
UPDATE 2-Old Mutual to list not sell businesses next year in break-up
LONDON, Aug 11 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual aims to list two divisions rather than sell them as it pursues a plan to split into four parts by the end of next year.
Old Mutual to list two units next year, H1 profit up 37 pct
LONDON, Aug 11 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual plans to list two divisions in 2018, it said on Friday, as it reported a 37 percent rise in first-half operating profit.
BRIEF-Old Mutual appoints Mike Ilsley as CFO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets
* MIKE ILSLEY APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF OLD MUTUAL EMERGING MARKETS
BRIEF-Old Mutual plans to list two divisions in 2018, H1 operating profit up 37 pct
* Pre-Tax adjusted operating profit (aop) of £969 million (h1 2016: £708 million), up 37%
BRIEF-Old Mutual says Alan Gillespie joins group audit committee of board
* SAYS ALAN GILLESPIE, SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, WILL JOIN GROUP AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF OLD MUTUAL WITH EFFECT FROM 1 AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)