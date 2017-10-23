Edition:
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)

ONGC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

172.55INR
9:32am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.40 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs172.15
Open
Rs172.65
Day's High
Rs173.35
Day's Low
Rs172.50
Volume
29,771
Avg. Vol
674,082
52-wk High
Rs212.00
52-wk Low
Rs155.30

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, ONGC team up to share infrastructure - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's ONGC plans to raise oil output by 4 MT by 2020 - PTI in Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's ONGC to call bids to raise output of ageing oilfields - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's ONGC running out of time on ultra-deep gas find - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​

* Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​

MEDIA-India's ONGC finds evidence of hydrocarbon reserves in Kutch offshore basin - Financial Express

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's ONGC says ‍ONGC Videsh acquired participating interest in petroleum exploration license 0037 offshore Namibia​

* ‍ONGC Videsh completed acquisition of 30 pct participating interest in petroleum exploration license 0037 offshore Namibia​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2wxdTe6 Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's ONGC to go for bridge loan to fund HPCL deal - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's ONGC appoints Shashi Shanker as chairman, MD

* Shashi Shanker appointed as chairman & MD of co w.e.f. Oct 01‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xNulLj Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's DGH refuses to review commerciality of ONGC's deepest gas find - PTI in Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

