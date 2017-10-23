Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)
113.75INR
3:46pm IST
Rs0.45 (+0.40%)
Rs113.30
Rs113.90
Rs114.20
Rs112.10
1,346,885
2,560,080
Rs191.00
Rs101.80
Mon, Oct 9 2017
BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce falls; cenbank starts corrective action over bad loans
Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans
MUMBAI Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd, a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).
BRIEF-Oriental Bank Of Commerce cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 pct
Sept 8 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd * Says cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce defers private placement of bonds
* Says to defer private placement of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says intends to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 billion rupees via pvt placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2wk2Jg0 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce posts June qtr loss
* June quarter net loss 4.86 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.01 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce revises 1 year MCLR to 8.45 pct
* Bank has revised 1 year MCLR w.e.f. 11.07.2017 to 8.45 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u9jr0L) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 pct from June 12
* Says cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3CjE) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce seeks members' nod to issue, allot shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue and allot shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: