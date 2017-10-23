Edition:
India

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.75INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs113.30
Open
Rs113.90
Day's High
Rs114.20
Day's Low
Rs112.10
Volume
1,346,885
Avg. Vol
2,560,080
52-wk High
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce falls; cenbank starts corrective action over bad loans

** Mid-sized Indian state-run lender Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct in early trade

Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans

MUMBAI Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd, a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).

BRIEF-Oriental Bank Of Commerce cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 pct

Sept 8 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd * Says cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce defers private placement of bonds​

* Says ‍to defer private placement of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Says intends to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 billion rupees via pvt placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2wk2Jg0 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce posts June qtr loss

* June quarter net loss 4.86 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.01 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce revises 1 year MCLR to 8.45 pct

* Bank has revised 1 year MCLR w.e.f. 11.07.2017 to 8.45 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u9jr0L) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 pct from June 12

* Says cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3CjE) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce seeks members' nod to issue, allot shares worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue and allot shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

