Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)
ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs154.25
Open
Rs156.25
Day's High
Rs158.00
Day's Low
Rs151.00
Volume
68,800
Avg. Vol
76,366
52-wk High
Rs166.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.55
BRIEF-Orient Refractories gets shareholders' nod for appointing Parmod Sagar as MD, CEO
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Parmod Sagar as MD, CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2wkALgK Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories June-qtr PAT falls
* June quarter PAT 163 million rupees versus profit of 174.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories approved re-appointment of Parmod Sagar as MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Parmod Sagar as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO)
BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 177 million rupees versus 163.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Orient Refractories seeks members' nod for ratifying limit for material related party transaction with RHI, AG
* Seeks members' nod for ratifying limit for material related party transaction with RHI, AG for 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
