BRIEF-OTP sees 15 pct ROE in coming yrs - Deputy CEO Oct 5 OTP Bank Nyrt Deputy CEO Laszlo Wolf tells conference:

BRIEF-OTP to buy five or more banks in next two years - BBG Oct 2 OTP Bank Zrt CEO Sandor Csanyi tells Bloomberg in interview:

BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank affirms 2017 ROE guidance –deputy CEO * Affirms 2017 return on equity guidance of over 15 percent after Q2 results –deputy CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

BRIEF-Hungary OTP Bank Q2 net profit HUF 80.7 bln, up 12 pct y/y * Q2 net profit 80.7 billion forints ($311.04 million), up 12 percent y/y

UPDATE 1-Greece's National Bank sells Serbian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank Aug 4 Greece's second-largest lender National Bank said on Friday it is to sell its wholly-owned Serbian operations to OTP Serbia, a subsidiary of Hungary's OTP Bank, as part of a restructuring plan agreed with European regulators.

UPDATE 1-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share * Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca -statement

