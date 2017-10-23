OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPB.BU)
10,660.00HUF
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
10,660.00 Ft
--
--
--
--
438,951
10,760.00 Ft
7,656.00 Ft
Fri, Oct 6 2017
Hungary's OTP Bank aims to boost Romanian market share to up to 8 pct - report
BUCHAREST, Oct 6 Hungary's OTP Bank aims to boost its market share in Romania to up to 8 percent, OTP Group Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi was quoted as saying in a media report on Friday.
BRIEF-OTP sees 15 pct ROE in coming yrs - Deputy CEO
Oct 5 OTP Bank Nyrt Deputy CEO Laszlo Wolf tells conference:
BRIEF-OTP to buy five or more banks in next two years - BBG
Oct 2 OTP Bank Zrt CEO Sandor Csanyi tells Bloomberg in interview:
BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank affirms 2017 ROE guidance –deputy CEO
* Affirms 2017 return on equity guidance of over 15 percent after Q2 results –deputy CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
BRIEF-Hungary OTP Bank Q2 net profit HUF 80.7 bln, up 12 pct y/y
* Q2 net profit 80.7 billion forints ($311.04 million), up 12 percent y/y
UPDATE 1-Greece's National Bank sells Serbian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank
Aug 4 Greece's second-largest lender National Bank said on Friday it is to sell its wholly-owned Serbian operations to OTP Serbia, a subsidiary of Hungary's OTP Bank, as part of a restructuring plan agreed with European regulators.
BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank to buy National Bank of Greece's Serbian business
* Says in statement to buy National Bank of Greece's Vojvodjanska banka unit in Serbia
UPDATE 1-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share
* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca -statement
BRIEF-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share
* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca - statement
Hungary's OTP to buy Banca Romaneasca from Greece's NBG: sources
BUDAPEST/ATHENS Hungary's OTP Bank has agreed to buy Romania's Banca Romaneasca from the National Bank of Greece (NBG), two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday, continuing OTP's acquisition drive in central and eastern Europe.