Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)

PAGE.L on London Stock Exchange

452.10GBp
4:15pm IST
Change (% chg)

-10.80 (-2.33%)
Prev Close
462.90
Open
464.70
Day's High
464.70
Day's Low
451.40
Volume
653,854
Avg. Vol
914,555
52-wk High
527.97
52-wk Low
339.40

Wed, Oct 11 2017

UPDATE 2-British recruiter PageGroup bemoans Brexit uncertainty

* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Recasts, adds CEO, analyst comments, share movement)

Recruiter PageGroup reports rise in Q3 gross profit

Oct 11 Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Wednesday on growth across all its regions except Britain and said it remained on course to meet full-year profit expectations.

BRIEF-PageGroup forecasts in-line FY operating profit

* Q3 EMEA GROSS PROFIT ‍79.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 66.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

UPDATE 1-PageGroup to pay special dividend after first-half profit rise

Aug 10 British recruitment company PageGroup will pay a special dividend of 12.73 pence per share after growth in some international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.

PageGroup to pay special dividend after first-half profit rise

Aug 10 British recruiter PageGroup said it would pay a special dividend of 40 million pounds on Thursday, as growth in most of its international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.

UPDATE 2-Brexit uncertainty to prolong UK hiring market weakness-PageGroup

* PageGroup sees annual profit meeting expectations (Adds CEO comments, details, background, share movement)

Recruiter PageGroup bullish on 2017 as overseas growth continues

July 11 British recruitment firm PageGroup said full-year profit is set to rise 13 percent as growth in international markets over the second quarter offsets a weaker UK market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

