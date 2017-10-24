Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)
PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19,650.05INR
23 Oct 2017
19,650.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs649.15 (+3.42%)
Rs649.15 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs19,000.90
Rs19,000.90
Open
Rs19,200.00
Rs19,200.00
Day's High
Rs19,699.00
Rs19,699.00
Day's Low
Rs19,025.10
Rs19,025.10
Volume
12,663
12,663
Avg. Vol
13,615
13,615
52-wk High
Rs19,699.00
Rs19,699.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30
Rs12,387.30
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct
* June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Page Industries March-qtr profit rises about 18 pct
* Page industries ltd - profit in March quarter last year was 566.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.44 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: