Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

584.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
584.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,697,371
52-wk High
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21

Tue, Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC

* RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said first-half adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], the latest in a string of deals in the sector.

Private equity bid for Paysafe stokes payments M&A boom

Private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] joined a rush to snap up payments companies on Friday with a 2.9 billion pound ($3.7 billion) bid for Paysafe Group.

