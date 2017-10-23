Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)
20 Oct 2017
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC
* RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings
Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said first-half adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.
Paysafe backs $3.9 billion offer from Blackstone/CVC group
Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], the latest in a string of deals in the sector.
Paysafe recommends takeover offer from Blackstone/CVC consortium
Aug 4 Paysafe Group said its board had unanimously recommended a takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners valuing the payments processing company at 2.96 billion pounds ($3.89 billion).
Private equity bid for Paysafe stokes payments M&A boom
Private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] joined a rush to snap up payments companies on Friday with a 2.9 billion pound ($3.7 billion) bid for Paysafe Group.
Blackstone, CVC make their move as payment companies cash in
Private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners bid 2.9 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) for payments processing company Paysafe Group on Friday, joining a rush of investors into the industry.