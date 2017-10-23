Edition:
Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO)

PBH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

104.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$104.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
64,747
52-wk High
$104.41
52-wk Low
$62.94

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods

BRIEF-Premium Brands acquires Ontario based Leadbetter Foods

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Leadbetter Foods

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 dividend

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.52

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend

