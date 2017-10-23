Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)
PDG.L on London Stock Exchange
23.95GBp
Change (% chg)
-5.05 (-17.41%)
Prev Close
29.00
Open
23.25
Day's High
25.49
Day's Low
22.25
Volume
8,412,776
Avg. Vol
2,678,024
52-wk High
39.25
52-wk Low
22.25
UPDATE 1-UK's Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls
LONDON, Oct 23 Shares in British car dealership Pendragon tumbled as much as 23 percent on Monday after it warned on full-year profit, blaming a fall in demand for new cars and a consequent price correction in the used car market.
UK's Pendragon warns on profit, blames weak demand for new cars
LONDON, Oct 23 British car dealership chain Pendragon on Monday warned on full-year profit, blaming a decline in demand for new cars and the consequent price correction in the used car market.
BRIEF-Pendragon HY pretax profit up 9.7 pct
* "BELIEVE THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT LEAST DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN USED REVENUE IN 2017"
BRIEF-Pendragon Q1 underlying pretax profit up 17.6 pct
* Strong start to 2017 with significant growth in key market areas of aftersales and used
