Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)
PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
74.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs75.55
Open
Rs76.15
Day's High
Rs76.70
Day's Low
Rs74.05
Volume
212,103
Avg. Vol
287,876
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Patel Engineering approves raising funds worth up to 3 bln rupees via rights issue
* Says approved raising funds worth up to 3 billion rupees via rights issue
BRIEF-Patel Engineering to consider fund raising options
* Says to consider issue of optionally convertible debentures to lenders by conversion of unsustainable debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2xPa87j Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
