Edition:
India

Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)

PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

74.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs75.55
Open
Rs76.15
Day's High
Rs76.70
Day's Low
Rs74.05
Volume
212,103
Avg. Vol
287,876
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Patel Engineering approves raising funds worth up to 3 bln rupees via rights issue

* Says approved raising funds worth up to 3 billion rupees via rights issue ‍​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Patel Engineering to consider fund raising options

* Says to consider issue of optionally convertible debentures to lenders by conversion of unsustainable debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2xPa87j Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO

* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More PENG.NS Market Views