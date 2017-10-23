Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates
PARIS Pernod Ricard posted a stronger than expected jump in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by accelerating Chinese demand for its high-margin Martell cognac and its Chivas whisky.
* Shares hit record high (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst, shares)
BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO
Oct 19 Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts:
BRIEF-Pernod CEO cautions against extrapolating Q1 China sales growth to full year
Oct 19 Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard tells Reuters by phone:
Demand in China and U.S. help Pernod Ricard beat Q1 forecasts
PARIS, Oct 19 Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand for its Martell cognac and Chivas whisky in China, and by robust growth in its main U.S. market.
BRIEF-Pernod Ricard CFO says group looking at targeted acquisitions
Aug 31 Pernod Ricard CFO Gillles Bogaert tells Reuters:
BRIEF-Pernod eyes improvement in India sales from Q2 FY 2017/18
* China sales up 2 percent in fy 2016/17 versus 9 percent decline in fy 2015/16
Pernod Ricard confident on acceleration in profit growth for 2017-2018
PARIS French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was confident that profits for the current financial year would show an acceleration from the 2016/17 underlying profit growth of 3.3 percent it reported on Thursday.
Pernod Ricard confirms cyber security incident, says no impact
LONDON Pernod Ricard SA was potentially targeted by a cyber attack but the incident was fully contained and had no impact on operations, the company said on Thursday.