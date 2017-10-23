UPDATE 2-Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates * Shares hit record high (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst, shares)

BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO Oct 19 Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts:

BRIEF-Pernod CEO cautions against extrapolating Q1 China sales growth to full year Oct 19 Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard tells Reuters by phone:

Demand in China and U.S. help Pernod Ricard beat Q1 forecasts PARIS, Oct 19 Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand for its Martell cognac and Chivas whisky in China, and by robust growth in its main U.S. market.

BRIEF-Pernod Ricard CFO says group looking at targeted acquisitions Aug 31 Pernod Ricard CFO Gillles Bogaert tells Reuters:

BRIEF-Pernod eyes improvement in India sales from Q2 FY 2017/18 * China sales up 2 percent in fy 2016/17 versus 9 percent decline in fy 2015/16

Pernod Ricard confident on acceleration in profit growth for 2017-2018 PARIS, Aug 31 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was confident that profits for the current financial year would show an acceleration from the 2016/17 underlying profit growth of 3.3 percent it reported on Thursday.