Petrobras applies to swap environmental fines for services SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA has applied to federal environmental agency Ibama to provide environmental protection services in exchange for wiping out all its fines for environmental offenses, the state-controlled oil company said late on Saturday.

Petrobras sets platform deal with Modec, announces Sepia field production delay RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it has set a deal with Japan's Modec Inc to rent a platform for exploration of the Sepia field, whose production will be delayed until 2021.

Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.79 mln barrels of oil and gas per day in Sept BRASILIA, Oct 18 Petróleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.79 million barrels worth of oil and gas per day on average in September, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant said on Wednesday.

Petrobras's fuel distribution unit swings to profit ahead of IPO RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora swung to a profit in the first nine months of the year, allaying investor concerns ahead of its initial public offering.

Brazil's Petrobras seeks permission to list fuel distribution unit RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Monday it has requested permission from the country's securities regulator CVM to list fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora.